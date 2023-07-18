×
Read Next: Vans Surf and Mikey February Launch New Sneaker and Apparel Collection
Prada’s America’s Cup Trainer Takes Top Spot in Luxury Sneaker Ranking With $1.4M in Media Exposure, According to Report

Prada America's Cup, top luxury sneakers brands, Prada
Prada's America's Cup sneaker in Silver/Celeste.
Courtesy of Prada
Prada, Balenciaga and Dior took the top three spots in Launchmetrics’ new luxury sneakers ranking.

For the first half of the year, the brand performance tech company said that Prada’s America’s Cup sneaker held the top spot in the ranking – which is measured by media impact value (MIV). Launchmetrics reported that the America’s Cup style achieved an MIV of $1.4 million in the first half of 2023.

Balenciaga’s Triple S trainer came in second with an MIV of $897,000, and Dior’s Walk’n’Dior sneaker came in third with an MIV of $681,000.

Nike’s Shox MR4 collaboration with Martine Rose with an MIV of $522,000, and Balenciaga’s Speed Trainer with an MIV $469,000 round out the top five.

Nike x Martine Rose Shox Mule MR 4, Nike, Martine Rose, football, soccer, sneaker, mule
The blue and purple colorway of the Nike x Martine Rose Shox Mule MR 4.Courtesy of Nike

Rounding out the top 10 are the Givenchy TK-360 at an MIV of $417,000, Gucci Screener at an MIV of $392,000, the Dior B23 at an MIV of $330,000, the Gucci Rhyton at an MIV of $330,000, and the Versace Chain Reaction sneakers at an MIV of $265,000.

These numbers come as Launchmetrics also reports that sneakers own over 30 percent of the luxury market’s $2.78 billion in media impact value.

“Sneakers are one of the most important categories in fashion and luxury sneakers stay trending because they evolve with the times,” the report stated. “They’re sought-after cultural commodities.”

The tech firm also reported that consumers are mix-and-matching high-end with accessibility when it comes to sneakers, and brands are leaning into this market. “More luxury names continue to target market share of traditional sportswear brands such as Adidas and Nike,” the report added. “It’s all a bid to enter this dynamic and evolving consumer space through strategic sneaker marketing.”

