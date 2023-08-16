The ‘Powerpuff Girls’ x Nike SB Dunk Surfaces on Instagram

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The purported “Powerpuff Girls” x Nike SB Dunk Low collaboration is one of this year’s most anticipated sneaker releases. Now, a possible first look at the collab has emerged on social media.

Sneaker leak social media account @iamricosuav shared images on Instagram this week of the “Powerpuff Girls” x Nike SB Dunk Low in the “Blossom” and “Buttercup” colorways, while the “Bubbles” makeup remains to be unseen.

The “Powerpuff Girls” x Nike SB Dunk Low sneaker collection was first leaked last month and is expected to come in three colorways, with each pair representing the three protagonists from the classic cartoon series “Powerpuff Girls.” The leaked images of the sneaker project thus far reveal that each pair will wear colors synonymous with the three aforementioned characters and will feature special details throughout the shoe that represent them.

The distinctive feature of the “Blossom” makeup is an embroidery of the character’s eye in place of the traditional “Nike” heel tab. Orange Swoosh logos on the sides and a detail of Blossom’s smile below balance out this design. “The Powerpuff Girls” branding appears on the back of the tongue tag, while “Nike SB” is stamped on the front.

Despite images of the sneakers surfacing on social media, release details for the “Powerpuff Girls” x Nike SB Dunk Lows have yet to be announced by the Swoosh.

