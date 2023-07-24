×
Images of the 'Powerpuff Girls' x Nike SB Dunk Have Emerged

The Nike Dunk By You.
The Nike Dunk By You.
Courtesy of Nike
Nike Skateboarding will soon release new iterations of its popular SB Dunk Low sneaker that’s inspired by the characters of Cartoon Network’s hit cartoon series “The Powerpuff Girls.”

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz reposted an image of the purported “Powerpuff Girls” x Nike SB Dunk Low that was initially shared by Instagram user @thesolesorcerer this month.

The purported “Powerpuff Girls” x Nike SB Dunk Low shared by the accounts is a version of the collab that’s inspired by the show’s protagonist, Blossom. A brief look at the sneaker shows that it will don a predominantly pink color scheme as a nod to the character’s signature outfit. The shoe’s standout detail is an embroidery of Blossom’s eye replacing the classic “Nike” heel tab, that’s offset by orange Swoosh logos on the sides and a detail of Blossom’s smile below. “The Powerpuff Girls” branding appears on the back of the tongue tag while “Nike SB” is printed on the front.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram “The Powerpuff Girls” x Nike SB Dunk Low “Blossom” will be released this holiday season. At the time of publication, Nike SB has yet to confirm the release of the purported SB Dunk Low project.

In related Nike news, Drake’s Nocta x Nike Tech Fleece collection is dropping this week.

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.

'The Powerpuff Girls' x Nike SB Dunk 'Blossom' Images & Release Info
