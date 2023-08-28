Palace and Salomon Keep It Low-Key for Their XT-Wings 2 Collaboration

Palace and Salomon are linking up for the second time, but don’t expect the same florid affair from 2021.

The London-based streetwear brand has created two minimalist colorways for the XT Wings 2, a trail-running shoe from 2011 now serving duty in the lifestyle space. There are no dazzling patterns to be found this time around or even much in the way of color. Instead, what we get are all-white and all-black makeups with just a touch of branding.

Palace‘s signature Tri-Ferg logo appears on the heel of both sneakers, while the nylon strip running down the tongue takes on red, yellow, and blue with dual-branding. There is actually a marbled look appearing tonally on both sneakers, but it’s relatively hidden on the outsole with a just peek coming as it climbs up the toe for extra protection.

When Palace and Salomon first teamed two years ago, they did so on another trail-runner from recent history that found a new life among sneakerheads and the fashion crowd, the XT-6. Three colorways made use of a camouflage print across its upper, the most colorful of which was also the most popular in “Lilac Grey.”

While that collaboration came earlier in Salomon’s tenure away from the mountain, the outdoor brand is more firmly entrenched in hype now. The success of the XT-6 led to the XT Wings 2 getting the same treatment of collaborations and lifestyle-friendly colorways, including a recent JJJJound release that’s somehow more flashy than Palace’s.

The white and black XT Wings 2s from Salomon and Palace will hit the latter’s website and physical locations at 11 a.m. EST Friday, Sept. 1. Pricing has yet to be confirmed, but expect it to be at least the $160 the XT Wings 2 typically fetches.