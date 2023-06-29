Oofos’ New Oomg Sport LS Sneakers Highlight Comfort and Stability

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Oofos is taking sporty steps forward, courtesy of its newest Oomg Sport LS sneakers.

Launched in June, the brand’s latest style features an elevated take on their signature Oomg Sport sneaker line. The new $150 style — available in both men’s and women’s sizes — features a round-toed silhouette with smooth fabric uppers and interwoven front laces. In fact, its flexible silhouette allows the pair to be adjustable to a wide range of fits and sizes, particularly around wearers’ heels and mid-foot area.

Oofos’ Oomg Sport LS sneakers. Courtesy of Oofos

As with its footwear range, Oofos has also launched the new Sports LS shoes with comfort in mind. The pair includes patented footbeds with the brand’s signature Oofoam technology, which features a soft, energy-returning base that aims to increase balance and reduce foot stress from longtime wear.

Oofos’ men’s Oomg Sport LS sneakers. Courtesy of Oofos

Currently, the style is available in monochrome black, white and black-and-white colors for men, while the aforementioned hues and a shade of frosty blue are offered in women’s sizing.

Oofos’ Sport LS drop also arrives during a moment when the brand itself is increasing its dedication to breast cancer awareness. Since Oofos began raising money for breast cancer research in 2014, its donations — stemming from 3% of each of its shoe sales, as well as $10 from each pair of shoes in its signature Project Pink line — have totaled over $3 million. Currently, the label has nearly doubled its 2023 donations to organizations supporting the cause, compared to 2022.

Oofos’ women’s Oomg Sport LS sneakers. Courtesy of Oofos

In additional Oofos news, the brand completed its most recent round of funding in March, led by athletes Derek Carr, Alex Smith and Dawn Staley, as previously reported in Footwear News.

“Authentic partnerships and a commitment to improving the lives of others are at the heart of our brand,” Oofos president Steve Gallo said in a statement at the time. “Derek, Alex and Dawn are intrinsically aligned with our mission and values. Their work ethic, strength of character and their confidence in Oofos is what drives us to keep improving.”

The Oofos Sport LS sneakers can be found on Oofos’ website.