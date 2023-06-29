Onitsuka Tiger and ‘Street Fighter 6’ Team Up on Combat-Ready Sneakers

Onitsuka Tiger is ready for combat this summer.

The Japanese brand has joined forces with video game “Street Fighter 6” on a brand-new sneaker. As teased on Instagram ahead of its June 30 launch, the new Endictus style will feature round-toed uppers with paneled fabric uppers — naturally, accented with the Asics brand’s signature angular stitched “A” side monograms.

Matte paneling, counters and woven laces bring the style — which comes in two color palettes: bright yellow and orange, and two-toned steely gray — a classically sporty touch.

The pair’s boldest element, however, is its soles. The style included exaggerated rounded rubber outsoles, which are covered in small tire-like accents that emphasize traction and utilitarian aesthetics.

Onitsuka Tiger x “Street Fighter 6″‘s Endactus sneakers.

The pair’s “Street Fighter” influence can also be seen in its shape, which appeared faintly cartoonish and animated — much like the namesake video game itself.

Onitsuka Tiger x “Street Fighter 6″‘s Endactus sneakers. Courtesy of Onitsuka Tiger

Onitsuka Tiger’s collaboration with “Street Fighter 6” follows its range of past collaborations on limited-edition sneakers with “Uruseiyatsura,” DoiTung and Capcom.

The duo’s Endictus sneakers will be available on June 30 in select Onitsuka Tiger stores and on its website.

