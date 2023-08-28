Noah and Puma Unearth the Pro Star Indoor Sneaker

Noah and Puma haven’t been partners for very long, but they’re already demonstrating a serious penchant for the past. In addition to releasing a Clyde capsule made in Japan to kick off their relationship, the duo revived the Star tennis sneaker (previously known as the Wimbledon) earlier this summer. Now, they’re diving even deeper in obscurity by ushering in a return of the Pro Star indoor trainer.

There’s relatively little information out there on the Pro Star, but images of the original sneaker from the ’80s show that the signature Formstrip has been stripped away and appears only as a series of perforations for the contemporary revival. The predominately white leather upper largely remains the same otherwise, and the green, inset collar stands out among the design elements.

A green stripe lines the midfoot region of the dual-density midsole, and the color repeats for the dual-branded tongue tag. A gum outsole sits down below and features more tread than the silhouette originally did. After all, this isn’t the only “indoor” shoe catering to the streetwear and streetwear adjacent crowd these days. A “Puma Pro Star” logo then appears beneath the lateral eyestay in metallic gold, while a Knights Templar Cross reps Noah further through tonal debossing on the heel.

End. Clothing revealed the Noah x Puma Pro Star and is hosting a release for the sneaker for $155 at 7 p.m. EST Thursday, Aug. 31. While neither Noah nor Puma have said anything about the sneaker yet, both will likely host their releases and possibly on Thursday as well.