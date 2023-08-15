Throwback Soccer Cleats Inspire This Adidas Copa Premiere Collab

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Adidas has joined forces with Austin, Texas-based skate shop No-Comply and the Austin FC football club for a new sneaker project.

The German sportswear giant announced via its launch calendar that the latest No-Comply x Austin FC Adidas Copa Premiere sneaker will be released before month’s end.

According to the brand, the design of this No-Comply x Austin FC Adidas Copa Premiere collab takes inspiration from ’90s soccer cleats. The shoe features a predominantly black color scheme that covers most of the premium leather upper and is contrasted by white and green hits including on the signature Three Stripes logo on the sides. No-Comply branding is stamped on the lateral side of the upper, while Austin FC’s branding appears on the heel tab of the left shoe.

“Skateshops drive their scene and No-Comply in Austin, Texas shows their commitment to fostering local community by preserving the rich history that paved the way. Driven by bringing the unique and unexpected together, the No-Comply x Austin FC Copa Premiere takes inspiration from ’90s soccer cleats and adds colors and design details from an iconic shop and Soccer Club to a new silhouette,” Adidas wrote for the product description.

The No-Comply x Austin FC Adidas Copa Premiere collab will be released on Saturday via the Adidas Confirmed app, Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers. The sneaker will come with an $80 price tag.

