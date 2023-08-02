The Nike Vomero 5 ‘Supersonic’ Sold Out Quickly—but You Can Still Buy a Pair

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The release of the much-anticipated Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Supersonic” colorway took place yesterday and as expected, sizes for the sneaker sold out quickly. For sneaker fans who weren’t able to buy a pair at retail, the sneaker is still available on the secondary marketplace now.

On StockX, the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Supersonic” makeup is reselling for an average price of $197 at the time of publication, which is slightly above its suggested $175 price tag. The lowest asking price for the Nike sneaker is at $188 for a men’s size 8 and on the opposite side of the spectrum, prices go as high as $325 for a men’s size 5.5.

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Supersonic” dons a simple black and white color scheme throughout the entirety of the upper, while subtle blue hits appear on the tongue tag’s branding and on the insole. The Nike sneaker also comes with a sail Cushlon midsole and a black outsole.

“Looks can be deceiving—isn’t that exciting? In love with the night and all the fun it brings, this Vomero 5 stays lit long after the sun goes down. Light-activated details pulse hotter than a blue flame, while glow-in-the-dark accents on the outsole bring your heat into the night. And don’t worry if you stay out too late: subtle colors and sophisticated layering let you go from wherever the fun took you straight back to your 9-to-5. Coffee anyone?” Nike wrote for the product description.

