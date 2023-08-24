The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Adopts an Unofficial “Gundam” Colorway

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 is enjoying a second life in 2023, as Nike has made the 13-year-old sneaker a mainstay of its release calendar. Favor for archival runners has been boon foremost for New Balance, but also Salomon and Asics to varying extents. The Zoom Vomero 5 is well-suited for this landscape, not new but not terribly old either and featuring mix of mesh, leather, and suede with additional TPU caging hitting all the prerequisites and allowing for a wide range of color schemes. Those who’ve worn it well also attest to it being shockingly comfortable, with a feeling underfoot driven by Zoom cushioning besting many newer models.

With all that going for it, the Vomero 5 will soon add the benefit of appealing to Gundam fans. Although not an official collaboration, the sneaker’s arrangement of red, blue, silver, black, and yellow calls to mind the RX-78-2 and has earned it the “Gundam” nickname. Helping this Vomero 5 stick out even further are checkerboard prints on the tongue and heel tags, as well as a faux-scuffed midsole that suggests the kicks are already battle hardened.

Nike previously linked with Gundam in an official capacity for two SB Dunk High variants in 2021. One pair took its likeness from the RX-0 Unicorn, which was then celebrating its 15th anniversary, while the other was modeled off of the Banshee.

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Gundam” doesn’t yet have a release date but is expected to release during the upcoming holiday season for $160.