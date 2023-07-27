Nike’s Women’s Zoom Vomero 5 ‘Team Red and Pink Foam’ Sneakers Are Dropping in August

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Nike is bringing its Zoom Vomero 5 style a new tri-toned palette this summer.
On Aug. 8, the athletic brand will release the women’s running sneaker style in a new “Team Red and Pink Foam” hue. The round-toed style features its signature knit mesh uppers in a dark cherry-red tone, topped by matching thin leather accents and vertically slit rubber mid-shoe panels. Frosty pink leather panels complement the set, which is finished with white laces and a white-lined Swoosh logo on each side.
White sculpted rubber outsoles finish the style with a sporty base, complete with darker red-brown treaded rubber bases and pink heel panels. The shoe’s staple cushioned foam midsoles and padded heel counters also bring the set additional comfort for a secure finish.
For an athletic touch, the pair’s heels are crafted from overlapping red rubber and topped with pale pink panels, each accented with red Swoosh logos for a branded finish.
The “Team Red and Pink Foam” style is Nike’s latest revamp of its Zoom Vomero 5 sneakers. In 2023, the shoe has been recast in a range of new colorways, including metallic silver “Silverware,” pale tan “Sail” and vibrant pink “Barbie,” among others.
Nike’s women’s “Team Red and Pink Foam” Zoom Vomero 5 sneakers will be released on Nike’s website on August 8.
