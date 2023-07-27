×
Nike's Women's Zoom Vomero 5 'Team Red and Pink Foam' Sneakers Are Dropping in August

Nike is bringing its Zoom Vomero 5 style a new tri-toned palette this summer.

On Aug. 8, the athletic brand will release the women’s running sneaker style in a new “Team Red and Pink Foam” hue. The round-toed style features its signature knit mesh uppers in a dark cherry-red tone, topped by matching thin leather accents and vertically slit rubber mid-shoe panels. Frosty pink leather panels complement the set, which is finished with white laces and a white-lined Swoosh logo on each side.

Nike’s women’s ‘Team Red and Pink Foam’ Zoom Vomero 5 sneakers.Courtesy of Nike

White sculpted rubber outsoles finish the style with a sporty base, complete with darker red-brown treaded rubber bases and pink heel panels. The shoe’s staple cushioned foam midsoles and padded heel counters also bring the set additional comfort for a secure finish.

Nike’s women’s ‘Team Red and Pink Foam’ Zoom Vomero 5 sneakers.Courtesy of Nike

For an athletic touch, the pair’s heels are crafted from overlapping red rubber and topped with pale pink panels, each accented with red Swoosh logos for a branded finish.

Nike’s women’s ‘Team Red and Pink Foam’ Zoom Vomero 5 sneakers.Courtesy of Nike

The “Team Red and Pink Foam” style is Nike’s latest revamp of its Zoom Vomero 5 sneakers. In 2023, the shoe has been recast in a range of new colorways, including metallic silver “Silverware,” pale tan “Sail” and vibrant pink “Barbie,” among others.

Nike’s women’s “Team Red and Pink Foam” Zoom Vomero 5 sneakers will be released on Nike’s website on August 8.

