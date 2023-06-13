×
Nike’s New Well Collective to Shift Focus From Sports to Holistic Health

Tunde Oyeneyin, Peloton instructor and makeup artist, part of Nike's Boundless Expression campaign this spring. The brand is continuing to evolve its women's categories with the launch of the Nike Well Collective.
In an effort to take its reach beyond just sports, Nike has announced the launch of the Nike Well Collective.

Debuting today, the initiative looks to expand on ideas of mind, body and life, serving as a guide for “wellness journeys” for all of its consumers. Nike will be transforming its Nike Live stores to become Nike Well Collective stores, and it will also transition its @niketraining account on Instagram to become @nikewellcollective as part of the launch.

Using what it has designated as its five holistic fitness pillars (movement, mindfulness, nutrition, rest and connection), the brand also has plans to bring on more than 1,000 new global fitness trainers and will tap a roster of experts, from academics, researchers, scientists, medical professionals and academic authors to expand content across its holistic fitness pillars. Reproductive health will also be included in the initiative.

“[It’s] designed to support wellness journeys for everyone, however they define them. It celebrates all bodies and all forms of movement. Because we know holistic fitness is more than just sport, it’s focusing on body, mind and life,” said Amy Montagne, VP/GM of Global Nike Women’s, in a press release on the collective’s debut.

The launch comes directly from insights that Nike has garnered from its women’s consumers, a category that the brand has sought to build up through the past five years, starting with its Nike Unlaced, a digital-first retail concept that brought more styles to its women’s footwear in 2018, up to its Boundless Expression campaign, a women’s focused collective of athletes, trainers and creatives that launched in April.

It also coincides with a shift that the brand has taken in its design objectives within the women’s market.

“A lot of new product solutions came out of the pandemic,” Tania Flynn, VP, Apparel and Product design at Nike told FN at the brand’s Nike Style Lounge press preview in April. “Movement is very personal, and it’s dynamic. It’s about clothes that perform for your life, whatever that looks like. It doesn’t necessarily mean the performance. We are more purposeful in how we want to spend our time, we are more mindful in understanding what movements, meditation, breathing, what all of those things do for us.”

The Nike Well Collective will include curated product assortments throughout its digitally-focoused retail locations, through member-driven spaces.

