Resale for the Nike Vomero 5 ‘Sail’ Is Below Its Retail Pricing

The popular Nike Vomero 5 sneaker in the women’s exclusive “Sail Light Orewood Brown” colorway was released in June and for those who missed out on the retail launch, they can still buy a pair on the secondary marketplace for under its suggested retail price.
On StockX, for instance, the Nike Vomero 5 “Sail Light Orewood Brown” is reselling for an average price of $140, which is below its suggested $160 price tag. The lowest asking price for the Nike sneaker is currently at $132 for a women’s size 6 and a high bid of $161 for a women’s size 11.5.
The “Sail Light Orewood Brown” colorway of the Nike Vomero 5 lifestyle sneaker is also available on GOAT, with the lowest asking price at $143 for a women’s size 5.5 and upwards of $206 for a women’s size 13.5.
The Nike Vomero 5 “Sail Light Orewood Brown” colorway features a sail-based mesh upper that’s paired with matching suede overlay panels and a leather Swoosh logo on the sides. Adding to the look of the Nike sneaker are matching pink shoelaces, a sail Cushlon midsole, and a sail rubber outsole.
In related Nike Vomero 5 news, the “Light Bone and Black” colorway of the lifestyle sneaker will be released today via SNKRS for $175.
Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.
