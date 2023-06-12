Sizes for the Nike Vomero 5 ‘Yellow Ochre’ Are Still Available

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nike just launched the latest “Yellow Ochre” iteration of the Zoom Vomero 5 last week and unlike prior releases of the running silhouette, sizes of the style are still available on SNKRS.

At the time of publication, the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Yellow Ochre” is available in a men’s size 9 to a men’s size 15 via the SNKRS app for a retail price of $160. The shoe is also available in women’s sizing, which converts to women’s sizes 10.5 to 16.5.

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Yellow Ochre” dons a vibrant yellow-based color scheme on the mesh upper that’s offset by a silver Swoosh logo on the sides, white midsole and shoelaces, and a yellow outsole. The silhouette itself was introduced in 2011 as part of the fifth iteration of the Vomero franchise.

“Get your sunnies out. Made with comfort in mind, these kicks are built to shine from dawn until the day ends. Bold yellows accented with white and Metallic Silver create stunning visual layers for a look that with subtle depth. Functional, practical and designed to fit any setting, you can feel at home even if you’re putting in steps on summer vacation,” Nike wrote for the product description.

In related Nike news, the Swoosh just unveiled its Luna Phantom football boot designed for women athletes.

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Yellow Ochre.”

