The Nike Vomero 5 ‘Hot Punch’ Arrives on SNKRS This Month

Nike released its latest Zoom Vomero 5 “Coral Chalk and Hot Punch” colorway via the latest SNKRS Live episode yesterday and it didn’t take long for sizes of the sneaker to sell out. For fans who weren’t able to purchase a pair in its initial drop, the sneaker is releasing again soon.

The sportswear giant announced via its SNKRS launch calendar that the bold “Coral Chalk and Hot Punch” makeup of its popular running-turned-lifestyle sneaker is dropping again before month’s end.

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Coral Chalk and Hot Punch” dons a vibrant pink-based color scheme throughout the entirety of the breathable mesh upper, that’s paired with matching leather overlay panels. The shoe’s standout element is the star detail on the tongue, while pink shoelaces, a pink Cushlon midsole and a matching rubber outsole complete the look. It’s also worth mentioning that this colorway will be available exclusively in women’s sizing.

“Believe in pink, ’cause it’s unapologetically you. Awash in entrancing Coral Chalk and Hot Punch, the richly layered Zoom Vomero 5 illuminates your expressive attitude. Glitzy details on the tongue are a posh touch, and extra laces let you change up your look. Ready to shine?” Nike wrote for the product description.

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Coral Chalk and Hot Punch” colorway will be released on Aug. 22 via SNKRS and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. The sneaker will come with a $160 price tag.

