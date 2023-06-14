Nike Unveils ‘Smoke Gray’ Colorway of ISPA Universal Shoe

Nike’s slip-on ISPA Universal style is now being released in a gray colorway.

The stylistic slip-on footwear trend is still going strong. The Nike ISPA Universal “Smoke Gray” moon-rock-toned ISPA Universal is here to prove that.

Retailing for $80, the footwear is crafted out of flexible Bio-EVA (ethylene vinyl acetate) foam, made of renewable raw material sugar cane, utilized throughout that mirrors Nike’s pledge commitment to zero carbon and zero waste.

Beyond footwear, EVA foam can be used in a wide range of applications such as sports surfaces, flooring, furniture design and construction materials. The Bio-EVA foam is also 100% recyclable, lightweight and resistant.

Additionally, the footwear is hand-buffed for an artisanal look and features a unique textural curvy and dimpled silhouette with peaks and valleys that offers a natural, derivative “from-earth” appearance. A standout detail in the footwear includes cork-infused moisture-absorbing insoles for added stability.

Adding to their no-waste initiative, the cork insoles can be removed and replaced, making for less waste overall. The innovative silhouette is inspired by classic Nike Air Max 270, the Zoom Type, the Zoom Pegasus 37 and the Solarsoft HTM styles.

The footwear is guided by the sneaker giant’s ISPA Universal philosophy that weaves the concepts of improvising, scavenging, protecting and adapting. Each shoe in the line incorporates the latest and greatest technology and innovations, allowing for endless experimentation.

The shoe mirrors the ever-popular slip-on trend which includes a variety of easy-to-wear clog, sandal and mule styles from brands like Hunter, Crocs, Birkenstocks, Bottega Veneta, Valentino, Lusso Cloud and Prada. Styles like the ISPA Universal stem from the growing need for easy-on easy-off styles following the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The “Smoke Gray” colorway of Nike’s ISPA Universal shoe will be available for purchase on June 15 on the footwear mogul’s website.

