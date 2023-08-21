The Nike SB x Yuto Horigome Dunk Low Pro Hits Stores This Week

Japanese skateboarder Yuto Horigome became the first person ever to win an Olympic gold medal in the sport’s debut at the 2020 Summer Games. Now, after much anticipation, Nike SB is gearing up to release the street skater’s first collaborative sneaker.

The Yuto x Nike SB Dunk Low is slated to hit stores this week with its look that brings to mind Neapolitan ice cream. Although the majority of the shoe’s upper is made up of a white leather base with grey suede overlays, the collar and mustache feature brown and pink suede, respectively. A different shade of grey is then used for the Swoosh, while a white midsole sits atop a brown outsole with a pink midfoot plate.

Horigome’s family crest, which sees two feathers crossed inside a circle, sits raised on the lateral heel. The crest appears again as a series of dots on the right insole, while the left is mismatched with the mark for Nike SB.

The global profile for Horigome has risen significantly since the 2020 Summer Olympics (held in 2021), which came just two years after he became pro. His win in the inaugural men’s street event gave him the first-ever gold medal for skateboarding. In addition to Nike SB, Horigome’s sponsors also include April Skateboards, Hardies Hardware, and Spitfire.

There will be several avenues to land a pair, as local skate shops and boutiques including Extra Butter will release the Yuto x Nike SB Dunk Low Aug. 25. Another release is then scheduled for 10 a.m. EST Aug. 29 through the SNKRS app. The retail price is set at $130.