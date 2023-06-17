Here’s How to Get Nike’s SB Dunk Low x N7 on the Resale Market Now

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Nike SB Dunk Low x N7 sneakers have sold out via the SNKRS app, however you can still snag them on the resale market.

Both the “Opti Yellow and University Red” and “Black and Sail” styles are available on several resale marketplaces now, including StockX and others. The sneakers, which originally retailed for $110 each, were delivered in collaboration with creatives from the Haudenosaunee Confederacy and Ojibwe communities. The two colorways pay homage to their culture and the natural world that they covet.

Nike SB Dunk Low x N7 “Opti Yellow and University Red.” Nike

On StockX now, the Nike SB Dunk Low x N7 “Opti Yellow and University Red” is listed for as low as $160 for a men’s 8.5 and as high as $500, which is the asking price for several sizes.

Nike SB Dunk Low x N7 “Black and Sail.” Nike

As for the Nike SB Dunk Low x N7 “Black and Sail,” the sneakers are listed on StockX now for as low as $159 for a men’s size 7.5 and as high as $500, which is the asking price for several sizes.

Both sneakers marry nature and the skate world with sprawling embroidered floral motifs that bloom against the structural canvas and leather uppers while eye-catching stitching surrounds Nike’s coveted swoosh in white. Each style also includes lace-up closures and Nike SB logo detailing on the tongues, heels and sockliners. Additionally, each shoe is sat atop rubber soles with maple wood print encased in a milky sheer style.

Since it’s fruition in 2009, Nike’s N7 fund has focused its efforts on youth in Native American and Indigenous communities in North America. The foundation has allocated $8 million in grants to more than 270 communities and organizations since its beginnings, administered by Charities Aid Foundation of America.

Additionally, both of the styles will be released this June 17 at the Heard Museum in Phoenix, Ariz., hosted alongside Cow Skateboards and several other partners.

Nike is focused on getting youth in Native American and Indigenous communities in North America moving through the N7 Fund—so they can lead healthier, happier, and more successful lives.