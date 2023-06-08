All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

One of Nike’s most beloved sneakers is reportedly making a comeback this year.

As Sole Retriever first reported via Instagram, the Nike Roshe Run is set to make a return for fall 2023. The account further revealed that the silhouette is expected to drop in nine new colorways.

The Nike Roshe Run, which arrived a decade ago, included knit upper, foam midsoles and cushioned collars for added protection around the ankle. The silhouette offered endless versatility.

The beloved sneaker debuted in 2012 and was quickly favored due to its comfort, sleek aesthetic, accessibility and $80 price tag. They were a hot commodity when they released, but only lasted on shelves for two years. According to Hypebeast, the Roshe Run’s diminishing fandom could be blamed on the release of the Adidas Yeezy 350, which quickly became one of the most sought-after sneakers.

The Nike Roshe Run was inspired by the Japanese Buddhist masters, who are given the title of Roshi, which means “the spiritual leader of a community of Zen Buddhist monks.” The sneakers were designed by Dylan Raasch, who is currently the senior design director at Nike. The Roshe Run took two years to complete.

While you wait for the shoe’s return, you can still shop classic Nike Roshe Run styles such as the ones below on the resale market today.

