×
Read Next: Careismatic Brands Acquires Nike Veteran-Founded Bala Footwear
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

The Nike Phantom Luna Football Boot Is Made by Women Athletes, for Women Athletes

Hailey Baldwin, celebrities wearing nike air force 1 sneakers, street style, los angeles, pantsuit, balenciaga, celine sunglasses, celebrity style
Ben Affleck spotted out in Santa Monica. Pictured: Ben Affleck Ref: SPL5497327 261022 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: TheCelebrityFinder / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Tinashe is all smiles as she heads to the Delilah restaurant with her friends in West Hollywood. Tinashe is wearing gold/beige long coat, black tank top, brown cargo pants and Nike Air Force One sneakers. 30 Mar 2019 Pictured: Tinashe. Photo credit: Sometimes/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA390666_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
justin bieber, t-shirt, fur coat, necklace, jeans, dad jeans, sneakers, nike, air force 1, la, party, club
naomi osaka, shorts, nike, olympics, opening ceremony, tokyo, summer olympics, air force 1, sneakers, torch
View Gallery
View Gallery36 Images
Share

Nike just dropped a football boot created by women, for women.

Dubbed Nike’s most thoughtful women’s lead football boot, the Phantom Luna was crafted with input from female footballers to increase include traction, feel and fit that makes it game-ready. After the footwear went through extensive changes and lots of trial and error, the boot was born.

Nike Phantom Luna boot.
Nike Phantom Luna boot.Nike

A stand-out feature of the boot is Nike Cyclone 360, an innovative new traction pattern that provides the wearer with improved rotational traction, giving the player enhanced agility and precision on turf. The development includes a circular stud pattern near the toes that hits the sweet spot of traction.

In that vein, the fit was also adapted for the female footballer. The shoe includes the Nike Asym Fit, a new upper design with a snug fit around the ankles modified based on feedback from the athletes themselves. Also added to the shoe was Nike Gripknit, allowing for optimal boot-to-ball connection. The special coating gives a tacky feeling and is integrated into the material, so the boot stays soft and pliable. 

Women’s football has never been more electric. In 2023, the matches are well attended and teams attack with skill and an effortlessness that translates to their impressively high scores. As the game continues to evolve, so does the gear. With that sentiment in mind, Nike’s Phantom Luna was created in order to meet the needs of the ever-changing industry.

Nike Phantom Luna boot.
Nike Phantom Luna boot.Nike

“Phantom Luna is a direct reflection of Nike’s focus on being her biggest champion,” Dr. Elysia Davis, principal researcher in the Nike Sport Research Lab, said in a statement. “From research to testing to design, we put her at the center of the process.”

Nike’s Phantom Luna will be available starting late June 2023 at nike.com and at select retailers.

PHOTOS: See how celebrities style their Air Force 1 sneakers.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Nike sneakers

Best Nike Air Max Shoes

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Nike Developes Phantom Luna Boot With Help From Female Footballers
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

SEC’s Crypto Lawsuit Ensnares Jimmy Butler
SEC’s Crypto Lawsuit Ensnares Jimmy Butler
Canada Wildfires Cloud Fashion Capital, Designers Voice Climate Concerns
wwd
Canada Wildfires Cloud Fashion Capital, Designers Voice Climate Concerns
Iman Shared a Heartbreakingly Sweet Snapshot in Honor of Her Romantic 1992 Honeymoon With David Bowie
Iman Shared a Heartbreakingly Sweet Snapshot in Honor of Her Romantic 1992 Honeymoon With David Bowie
Just Launched: Inside the Summer Issue
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
Just Launched: Inside the Summer Issue
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad