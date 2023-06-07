The Nike Phantom Luna Football Boot Is Made by Women Athletes, for Women Athletes

Nike just dropped a football boot created by women, for women.

Dubbed Nike’s most thoughtful women’s lead football boot, the Phantom Luna was crafted with input from female footballers to increase include traction, feel and fit that makes it game-ready. After the footwear went through extensive changes and lots of trial and error, the boot was born.

Nike Phantom Luna boot. Nike

A stand-out feature of the boot is Nike Cyclone 360, an innovative new traction pattern that provides the wearer with improved rotational traction, giving the player enhanced agility and precision on turf. The development includes a circular stud pattern near the toes that hits the sweet spot of traction.

In that vein, the fit was also adapted for the female footballer. The shoe includes the Nike Asym Fit, a new upper design with a snug fit around the ankles modified based on feedback from the athletes themselves. Also added to the shoe was Nike Gripknit, allowing for optimal boot-to-ball connection. The special coating gives a tacky feeling and is integrated into the material, so the boot stays soft and pliable.

Women’s football has never been more electric. In 2023, the matches are well attended and teams attack with skill and an effortlessness that translates to their impressively high scores. As the game continues to evolve, so does the gear. With that sentiment in mind, Nike’s Phantom Luna was created in order to meet the needs of the ever-changing industry.

Nike Phantom Luna boot. Nike

“Phantom Luna is a direct reflection of Nike’s focus on being her biggest champion,” Dr. Elysia Davis, principal researcher in the Nike Sport Research Lab, said in a statement. “From research to testing to design, we put her at the center of the process.”

Nike’s Phantom Luna will be available starting late June 2023 at nike.com and at select retailers.

