The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid ‘Graffiti’ Sneaker Is Out Now

Nike and Off-White’s latest collaborative sneaker has officially released — and just in time for summer.

The duo’s $205 AF1 ‘Mid Graffiti’ sneakers are now live on Off-White’s website. As the name implies, the monochrome white pair is punctuated by a line of air-brushed graphics: a green and blue globe, purple Grim Reaper and blue “Off-White” lettering, all outlined in hues of purple.

The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid ‘Graffiti’ Sneaker Courtesy of Off-White

The multicolored, retro illustration’s palette is fittingly called “Gobstopper,” which is also complemented by purple embroidery on each shoe’s tongue.

The pair’s other notable detail comes from its white rubber soles. The set’s outsoles feature a faintly curved edge around its side and counters, punctuated by an orange gel capsule below the heel. Meanwhile, its textured matching soles earn a punk edge from faintly raised toes covered in pointed rubber spikes.

The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid ‘Graffiti’ Sneaker Courtesy of Off-White

The style remains similar to its namesake predecessor shoe from the athletic giant. It still features paneled leather uppers with matching dual laces, perforated toes and hook-and-loop ankle straps, as well as stitch-trimmed Nike Swoosh logos on each side — all cast in white, further allowing its vibrant colors to pop.

The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid ‘Graffiti’ Sneaker Courtesy of Off-White

The pair also includes Off-White brand signatures for a utilitarian edge, which are also reminiscent of the collaboration’s past sneaker launches. The left shoe’s laces are hung with the brand’s signature zip-tied hanging tag in a translucent white tone, while the inner facing sides of the shoes are overprinted with black lettering proclaiming, “Off-White for Nike. ‘Air Force 1.’ Beaverton, Oregon USA. C. 1982.”

The Nike x Off-White AF1 ‘Mid Graffiti’ sneakers are now live, retailing for $205 on Off—White.com.