Someone Paid $52,500 for a Pair of ‘Back to the Future’ Nike Mags

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
In “Back to the Future II,” Marty McFly, played by Michael J. Fox, wears a pair of Nikes. But these aren’t just any Nikes — McFly’s light-up sneakers lace themselves.
Nike released these sneakers, the Nike Mags, in 2016 after working on the self-lacing shoe concept for over a decade. By 2012, the shoe giant had gotten the motor technology small enough that it could actually fit within a sneaker, and just a few years later, Nike raffled off these futuristic shoes to raise over $6.5 million for Fox’s Michael J. Fox Foundation.
One of those pairs went up for sale at Heritage Auction House this week and went for a grand total of $52,500, becoming the most expensive shoe sale administered by the auction house in its history and beating the previous record by a whopping $20,000.
Other shoes have been up for auction at staggering price points in recent weeks. A pair of rare Apple sneakers from the 1990s is expected to fetch up to $30,000, and a pair of Converse sneakers Michael Jordan wore in the 1984 Olympics just sold for over $140,000.
But even with all of the other limited-edition sneakers available, McFly’s self-lacing shoes are pretty hard to beat.
The film franchise has spawned a myriad of impressive pop-culture moments over the years, blending fashion and film.
Over the years, Nike has released multiple iterations of the Mag sneaker. A 2011 replica of the shoe was made in a limited quantity of 1,500 pairs without the high-tech self-lacing feature. Similarly, Nike also created the HyperAdapt 1.0 inspired by the Mag sneakers lace-up tech.
Created by Robert Zemeckis, the science fiction franchise follows teen Marty McFly, who teams up with scientist Emmett Brown, the creator of a time machine out of a modified DeLorean fitted with a flux capacitor.
By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.