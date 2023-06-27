×
Someone Paid $52,500 for a Pair of ‘Back to the Future’ Nike Mags

Back to Future, Sneakers, Nike
In “Back to the Future II,” Marty McFly, played by Michael J. Fox, wears a pair of Nikes. But these aren’t just any Nikes — McFly’s light-up sneakers lace themselves.

"Back to the Future."
“Back to the Future.”everettcollection

Nike released these sneakers, the Nike Mags, in 2016 after working on the self-lacing shoe concept for over a decade. By 2012, the shoe giant had gotten the motor technology small enough that it could actually fit within a sneaker, and just a few years later, Nike raffled off these futuristic shoes to raise over $6.5 million for Fox’s Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Back to the Future Part II Shoes Halloween, back to the future ii shoes, nike mag, doc brown, christopher lloyd, michael j fox
“Back to the Future Part II” light-up shoes for Halloween.Courtesy of HalloweenCostumes.com

One of those pairs went up for sale at Heritage Auction House this week and went for a grand total of $52,500, becoming the most expensive shoe sale administered by the auction house in its history and beating the previous record by a whopping $20,000.

Other shoes have been up for auction at staggering price points in recent weeks. A pair of rare Apple sneakers from the 1990s is expected to fetch up to $30,000, and a pair of Converse sneakers Michael Jordan wore in the 1984 Olympics just sold for over $140,000.

But even with all of the other limited-edition sneakers available, McFly’s self-lacing shoes are pretty hard to beat.

The film franchise has spawned a myriad of impressive pop-culture moments over the years, blending fashion and film.

Nike, HyperAdapt 1.0, sneaker, self-lacing, retro.
Nike HyperAdapt 1.0 in “Black.”Goat

Over the years, Nike has released multiple iterations of the Mag sneaker. A 2011 replica of the shoe was made in a limited quantity of 1,500 pairs without the high-tech self-lacing feature. Similarly, Nike also created the HyperAdapt 1.0 inspired by the Mag sneakers lace-up tech.

Created by Robert Zemeckis, the science fiction franchise follows teen Marty McFly, who teams up with scientist Emmett Brown, the creator of a time machine out of a modified DeLorean fitted with a flux capacitor.

Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Back to the Future II, Mall, Twin Pines Mall, Location.
Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd in “Back to the Future II.”©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection
