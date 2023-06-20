Images of Another Nike Mac Attack Colorway Have Emerged

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

As the anticipation of the Nike Mac Attack’s return continues to grow, more colorways of the reissue continue to emerge.

Sneaker leak social media account @Knowing_Kicks shared images of the Nike Mac Attack reissue in an upcoming white and red colorway.

The classic tennis-inspired Nike Mac Attack sneaker is equipped with a white-based mesh upper that’s paired with matching leather overlay panels at the forefoot and heel counter, while red accents cover the Swoosh logo, the ankle collar. This iteration of the sneaker also features a checkerboard design on the tongue tag, while a white midsole and a red outsole complete the look.

Nike announced last week that it is reissuing the Mac Attack in the original gray and black colorway on Friday. The silhouette was originally released in 1984 and was designed for tennis legend John McEnroe. In addition to the in-line colorways of the shoe returning this year, the sneaker is also expected to be part of numerous collaborations, including several iterations designed in partnership with Social Status expected to drop before year’s end. Houston rapper Travis Scott is also expected to release his own version of the shoe, which will reportedly feature his signature reverse Swoosh branding on the sides.

At the time of writing, release details for the white and red colorway of the Nike Mac Attack sneaker have yet to be announced by the Swoosh.

Shop Similar Nike Shoes on Nike.com

Related:

Best Nike Shoes

Best Nike Walking Shoes

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.