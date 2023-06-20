×
Read Next: Wednesday Holmes Creates Pride-Inspired 1460 Boot for Dr. Martens
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Images of Another Nike Mac Attack Colorway Have Emerged

The Nike Mac Attack.
The Nike Mac Attack.
Courtesy of Nike
Share

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

As the anticipation of the Nike Mac Attack’s return continues to grow, more colorways of the reissue continue to emerge.

Sneaker leak social media account @Knowing_Kicks shared images of the Nike Mac Attack reissue in an upcoming white and red colorway.

The classic tennis-inspired Nike Mac Attack sneaker is equipped with a white-based mesh upper that’s paired with matching leather overlay panels at the forefoot and heel counter, while red accents cover the Swoosh logo, the ankle collar. This iteration of the sneaker also features a checkerboard design on the tongue tag, while a white midsole and a red outsole complete the look.

Nike announced last week that it is reissuing the Mac Attack in the original gray and black colorway on Friday. The silhouette was originally released in 1984 and was designed for tennis legend John McEnroe. In addition to the in-line colorways of the shoe returning this year, the sneaker is also expected to be part of numerous collaborations, including several iterations designed in partnership with Social Status expected to drop before year’s end. Houston rapper Travis Scott is also expected to release his own version of the shoe, which will reportedly feature his signature reverse Swoosh branding on the sides.

At the time of writing, release details for the white and red colorway of the Nike Mac Attack sneaker have yet to be announced by the Swoosh.

Shop Similar Nike Shoes on Nike.com

Nike Mac Attack 'White and Red' Colorway Images and Release Info
Nike Court Vision Mid Next Nature
$85 Buy Now at nike
Nike Mac Attack 'White and Red' Colorway Images and Release Info
Nike P-6000 Shoes
$110 Buy Now at nike

Related:
Best Nike Shoes
Best Nike Walking Shoes

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Nike Mac Attack 'White and Red' Colorway Images and Release Info
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad