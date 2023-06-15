×
Adidas Launches New Stan Smith Lux Colorways Just in Time for the Summer
The Classic Nike Mac Attack Returns Next Week

The Nike Mac Attack.
The Nike Mac Attack.
Courtesy of Nike
Nike has dug into its sneaker archives with the reissue of the classic Mac Attack sneaker.

The sportswear giant announced yesterday that the original gray-based makeup of the tennis silhouette is returning for the first time ever this month.

The Nike Mac Attack was originally designed for tennis icon John McEnroe in the 1980s and the latest version of the shoe is the first time it will be available at retail since the initial launch. This classic colorway of the Nike shoe features a combination of gray and black mesh underlay panels on the upper that’s paired with matching leather overlay panels. Breaking up the subtle execution is a blue checkerboard tongue tag, while the look is completed with a white midsole and light gray outsole.

In addition to the reissue of the original Mac Attack colorway, frequent Nike collaborator Social Status is also releasing a set of collaborative styles, which were previewed by Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker in March.

The reissue of the classic Nike Mac Attack will be released on June 23 at Nike.com and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. The shoe will come with a $120 price tag.

The Nike Mac Attack.
The Nike Mac Attack.Courtesy of Nike
John McEnroe wearing the Nike Mac Attack.
John McEnroe wearing the Nike Mac Attack.Courtesy of Nike

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.

Nike Mac Attack John McEnroe Release Info: Here's How to Buy a Pair
