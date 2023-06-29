Here’s How You Can Buy the Nike Lunar Cleats At a Discount

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Nike Lunar Cortez baseball cleat was released long ago, and for fans who are still searching for a pair, limited sizes of the cleat are still available at Nike’s website.

At the time of publication, the Nike Lunar Cortez baseball cleat is available at Nike.com in a limited size run, including in men’s sizes 7.5, 12, 13, 14, and 16. It’s also worth noting that the popular baseball cleat is available for a discount, as the initial $100 retail price has now been discounted to $63.97, which is 36% off the original price.

This iteration of the Nike Lunar Cortez is inspired by the brand’s classic Cortez silhouette, as seen with the cleat’s low-top leather upper. This specific colorway also pays homage to the city of Los Angeles, which is embroidered on the lateral sides along with “LA” printed on the tongue tag. The Nike cleat also features a bandana-inspired print on the footbed, while a cleated outsole sits below.

“City of Champions. City of Stars. We’ve turned the Lunar Cortez, a City of Angels staple, into baseball cleats, bringing the vintage sneaker to the diamond. It maintains the classic Cortez look with a little midsummer classic flair designed to inspire the next generation of players. Nods to the city’s old school charm put the finishing touches on a look made for center stage,” Nike wrote for the product description.

In related Nike news, the beloved Nike Foamposite One “Metallic Red” is scheduled to return next week.

