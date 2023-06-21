Nike Creates the Luka 2, a Game-Ready Sneaker in Five Colorways for Luka Dončić

Nike has created a second signature sneaker for Slovenian basketball star Luka Dončić, aptly dubbed the Luca 2.

The footwear was crafted in a “Luk.AI,” “Matador,” Nebula,” “Lake Bled,” and an additional 20th anniversary of Quai 54 colorways. The style is based on Dončić’s performance on the court and was specially made by studying his in-game abilities in order to meet the Dallas Mavericks’ point and shooting guards’ needs for balance and stability.

Dončić is an expert at thinking ahead of the curve while mid-game, creating space and possessing the court in a way that seems effortless.

Nike’s Luka 2 sneaker in “Nebula” colorway. Nike

The “Luk.AI” is inspired by virtual AI technology, interpreted through futuristic colors like black and purple. The sneakers also feature glow-in-the-dark accents saying “Ljubzen,” which means love in Solvenian, on the top eyelet of the shoe and paint splatters. The “Matador” is cast in teal and gold, inspired by Dončić’s time in Spain.

The “Nebula” style utilizes pink, purple and gray to create a tie-dye-inspired colorway that mimicks the look of a nebula in outer space. This colorway will be available starting July 27. An additional colorway releasing on June 23 celebrates the 20th anniversary of Quai 54, the world’s largest streetball tournament, inspired by Pan-Africanism.

Nike’s Luka 2 sneaker in “Matador” colorway. Nike

The “Lake Bed” comes in shades of blue and is made from at least 20% sustainable materials. It has recycled foam in the tongue, a foam carrier in the tooling and stitched elements in the upper. This specific style will be released on Sept. 14 while the “Matador” will be released on Aug. 3.

Nike’s Luka 2 in “Lake Bled” colorway. Nike

The technology used in the shoe is evolved from Jordan-only innovations, including the full-length Formula 23 and the IsoPlate. Both features work in tandem with a brand new medial wedge of Cushlon 3.0 foam, keeping the foot propped on an adequate banking angle, which aids the basketball star in properly launching off of his forefoot.

Nike’s Luka 2 in a Pan-African-inspired colorway/ Nike

The Luka 2 releases in the “Luk.AI” colorway on July 5 for select Nike members globally and on July 11 on Jordan.com and at select retailers.

Shop the Nike Luka 1 Shoes Now

PHOTOS: See how celebrities style their Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Nike Shoes

Best Nike Walking Shoes