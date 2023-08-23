Eight Nike Kobe Sneakers Are Up for Grabs in a Flight Club Giveaway

Today marks both Kobe Bryant‘s birthday and the highly anticipated return of the late basketball star’s Nike line. The all-white Kobe 8 Protro “Halo” immediately sold out, of course, but Flight Club is hosting a 24-hour giveaway that’ll give fans a shot at more coveted Kobe sneakers.

The longtime resale player is giving away eight pairs of Nike Kobe sneakers through its Instagram account with entries open 24 hours from 11 a.m. EST today to 11 a.m. EST Thursday. The timing coincides not only with Bryant’s birthday, but also the unofficial “Kobe Day” celebrated by fans because Aug. 24 (i.e. 8/24) represents the two numbers he wore in the NBA.

Among the eight pairs up for grabs is the Zoom Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch,” an upgraded version of the sneaker originally debuted by Bryant in-game on Christmas in 2010. The re-release arrived a decade later on Christmas Eve 2020. Ever since, the sneaker has been a common sight on-court from players throughout the NBA.

Seven of the eight sneakers are Protro models, the name given to Kobe sneakers reissued with upgraded technology. The lone exception is the Air Jordan 9 Retro “Kobe,” which dropped in 2016 with the Lakers’ purple and yellow colors.

Two Undefeated collaborations are also among the lot: the Zoom Kobe 1 Protro “Camo” from 2018 and the Kobe 4 Protro “Hyper Jade” from 2019.

Rounding out the assortment are the Zoom Kobe 5 Protro “Alternate Bruce Lee,” Zoom Kobe 5 Protro “Five Rings,” and Zoom Kobe 5 Protro “Chaos” — all from 2020 — as well as 2021’s Zoom Kobe 6 Protro “White Del Sol.”

To enter the giveaway, fans need to follow Flight Club on Instagram, like the post below, and tag two friends in the comments. Winners will be notified through a DM slide from Flight Club.