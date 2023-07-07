Images of the Nike KD 16 ‘Aunt Pearl’ Have Emerged on Instagram

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kevin Durant’s annual tribute to his late Aunt Pearl with his latest Nike KD 16 signature basketball shoe.

Sneaker social media account @KD_features shared images on Instagram of the forthcoming Nike KD 16 “Aunt Pearl,” a new iteration of the Phoenix Suns superstar’s latest signature sneaker that pays tribute to his late aunt.

The images show that the latest Nike KD 16 “Aunt Pearl” sneaker features a traditional pink-based color scheme throughout the entirety of the mesh-based upper while a pearl graphic covers the toe box and ankle collar. The sneaker also features white piping that runs through the mid-panels, the forefoot, and on the heel counter, while “KD” branding and a mini Swoosh logo appear on the tongue and heel, respectively. Completing the look is a predominantly pink midsole and a matching pink outsole.

Nike and Durant released the first-ever tribute shoe to Aunt Pearl in 2012 with the KD 4. Aunt Pearl passed away from lung cancer in 2000, and the ongoing releases of the pink-based sneakers serve as a reminder of the ongoing fight against cancer.

Despite early images of the Nike KD 16 “Aunt Pearl” surfacing on social media, release details for the sneaker have yet to be announced by the Swoosh.

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.