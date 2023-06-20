Everything You Need to Know About the Nike ISPA ‘Mindbody’ Sneaker

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nike has released a wide range of sneakers within its ongoing assortment over the years. The latest to go viral on social media it’s the ISPA shoe’s new “Mindbody” colorway.

First introduced in 2018, the ISPA line made headlines for its patchwork appearance and chunky silhouette — as well as its focus on sustainability. The shoe range’s “Mindbody” style aims to be a practical and sustainable on-the-go sneaker for urban city dwellers, released in two new palettes this year.

But where did the “Mindbody” ISPA’s come from — and what do you need to know about them? We’ve got you covered. Read more below for all of the information you need to know about the Nike ISPA “Mindbody” sneaker.

When did the Nike ISPA “Mindbody” sneakers first come out?

The Nike ISPA “Mindbody” sneakers initially launched in March 2023. The $180 style features a round-toed silhouette with a recycled yarn Flyknit upper held together by thin upper cords with a toggle system, crafted sans-glue.

Made to be recycled, donated or easily disassembled for sustainable use, the pair — aside from being eco-friendly — also includes foam midsoles and lofted Flyknit (in place of a traditional sockliner) for additional comfort.

What colors do the Nike ISPA “Mindbody” sneakers come in?

The “Mindbody” sneakers currently come in two color palettes. The first — and most viral — is its two-toned dark olive-gray style, which includes beige and black-toned outsoles and thin pale beige laces. The second comes in a brighter hue, with pale green and black uppers, green laces and vibrant neon green paneling.

Similarly to its olive counterpart, this style’s chunky outsoles also included a black and beige-hued palette.

Where does the “ISPA” name come from?

“ISPA” stands for “Improvise, Scavenge, Protect, Adapt.” The acronym hinges on a range of themes that were top of mind while the sneaker was being crafted, including complementing wearers’ needs, sustainability, real-world use and finding solutions to wearers’ problems.

Which brands have collaborated on the Nike ISPA sneakers?

Though no brands have collaborated on the “Mindbody” style yet, the ISPA line has previously received the co-branded treatment. In 2020, Undercover tapped Nike for a limited-edition iteration of the ISPA OverReact sneaker, according to Hypebae.

Where can I buy the Nike ISPA sneakers?

The Nike ISPA sneaker line can be found on the brand’s website. Within the line, the viral “Mindbody” styles can also be found in the aforementioned bright green and olive colorways on its website.

