Nike Introduces Sustainable ReactX Foam with New InfinityRN 4 Sneakers

Nike is utilizing its newest eco-friendly technology in its latest running shoe this summer.

The athletic brand is emphasizing its commitment to the environment with its brand-new Nike ReactX foam, which aims to provide runners with a lower carbon footprint and larger energy return through its midsoles. This material is also debuting just in time for summer, having its official debut as part of the brand’s new running shoe: the Nike InfinityRN 4.

Nike’s InfinityRN 4 sneaker campaign. Courtesy of Nike

The Nike ReactX foam arrives to the brand after five years of development, which included research and testing with an injection process. The resulting product features greater energy return compared to standard compression molding — which has a higher energy return but also higher waste than injections, according to a brand statement.

Nike’s InfinityRN 4 sneakers. Courtesy of Nike

It’s also a first step forward towards a more sustainable future for Nike, as the Nike InfinityRN 4 style features new Nike Flyknit uppers that, on average, use 60 percent less waste than traditionally manufactured shoes. Materials usage makes up nearly 70 percent of the label’s full carbon footprint — and the React X is made to reduce a midsole set’s footprint by nearly 43 percent, according to the aforementioned statement.

Nike’s InfinityRN 4 sneaker campaign. Courtesy of Nike

The Nike InfinityRN 4 style also includes comfort and practical features within its construction. The lace-up style’s uppers are grounded with a foam collar, as well as a lightweight fabric base that’s made to be flexible and bring greater airflow to one’s feet. For additional support, the pair also includes a larger toe, internal support for the midfoot and liners that are water-resistant — also making them ideal for wearing in inclement weather like rain.

Consumers can shop the Nike InfinityRN 4 when the shoe launches on Nike’s website and select retailers internationally on July 13.