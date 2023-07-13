×
Read Next: Moncler Launches Its Latest ‘Genius’ Collection, This Time With Salehe Bembury
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Nike Introduces Sustainable ReactX Foam With New InfinityRN 4 Sneakers

Nike, sneakers, running sneakers. ReactX foam, sustainability, running shoes, InfinityRN 4 sneakers
Nike Introduces Sustainable ReactX Foam with New InfinityRN 4 Sneakers
Nike Introduces Sustainable ReactX Foam with New InfinityRN 4 Sneakers
Nike Introduces Sustainable ReactX Foam with New InfinityRN 4 Sneakers
Nike Introduces Sustainable ReactX Foam with New InfinityRN 4 Sneakers
View Gallery
View Gallery86 Images
Share

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nike is utilizing its newest eco-friendly technology in its latest running shoe this summer.

The athletic brand is emphasizing its commitment to the environment with its brand-new Nike ReactX foam, which aims to provide runners with a lower carbon footprint and larger energy return through its midsoles. This material is also debuting just in time for summer, having its official debut as part of the brand’s new running shoe: the Nike InfinityRN 4.

Nike, sneakers, running sneakers. ReactX foam, sustainability, running shoes, InfinityRN 4 sneakers
Nike’s InfinityRN 4 sneaker campaign.Courtesy of Nike

The Nike ReactX foam arrives to the brand after five years of development, which included research and testing with an injection process. The resulting product features greater energy return compared to standard compression molding — which has a higher energy return but also higher waste than injections, according to a brand statement. 

Nike, sneakers, running sneakers. ReactX foam, sustainability, running shoes, InfinityRN 4 sneakers
Nike’s InfinityRN 4 sneakers.Courtesy of Nike

It’s also a first step forward towards a more sustainable future for Nike, as the Nike InfinityRN 4 style features new Nike Flyknit uppers that, on average, use 60 percent less waste than traditionally manufactured shoes. Materials usage makes up nearly 70 percent of the label’s full carbon footprint — and the React X is made to reduce a midsole set’s footprint by nearly 43 percent, according to the aforementioned statement. 

Nike, sneakers, running sneakers. ReactX foam, sustainability, running shoes, InfinityRN 4 sneakers
Nike’s InfinityRN 4 sneaker campaign.Courtesy of Nike

The Nike InfinityRN 4 style also includes comfort and practical features within its construction. The lace-up style’s uppers are grounded with a foam collar, as well as a lightweight fabric base that’s made to be flexible and bring greater airflow to one’s feet. For additional support, the pair also includes a larger toe, internal support for the midfoot and liners that are water-resistant — also making them ideal for wearing in inclement weather like rain. 

Consumers can shop the Nike InfinityRN 4 when the shoe launches on Nike’s website and select retailers internationally on July 13.

nike, nike 50th anniversary, celebrities in nike, celebs in nike, nike 50 years, 50th anniversary nike, nike, nike sneakers, nike shoes, nike brand, tom cruise, tom cruise risky business, tom cruise top gun, tom cruise top gun 2, top gun 2, vintage nike, vintage nike sneakers, nike through the years
50 Years of Nike Through TV, Film and Celebrities
View Gallery86 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Nike Introduces Sustainable ReactX Foam with New InfinityRN 4 Sneakers
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad