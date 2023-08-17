Nike’s G.T. Hustle 2 Basketball Sneaker Replaces the G.T. Run

Nike’s G.T. basketball franchise, short for “Greater Than,” is about to add some hustle to its game.

The G.T. Hustle 2 is slated as the successor to the G.T. Run, one of three models targeted toward different facets of the sport. Both the G.T. Cut and G.T. Jump have continued with the same naming convention for their follow-ups, the G.T. Cut 2 and G.T. Jump 2, respectively. Nike has yet to officially unveil the G.T. Hustle 2 and offer an explanation for the change in names.

Official images that have surfaced do show that the G.T. Hustle 2 features a full-length Zoom Strobel cushioning along with a 3/4 cut for its height. The shoe’s lines give off a strong sense of the ’90s, a point of inspiration that becomes even more clear with a color scheme pulled directly from the 1997 Air Zoom Talaria.

A tennis ball green appears on suede and canvas portions of the upper, while the Swoosh is rendered in smooth yellow leather. The vamp makes use of a knit in a faint greenish-white and is outlined in what appears to be black corduroy. Black outlines also separate the upper from the white collar, heel, and midsole in the style of pop art. A cursive Nike logo on the heel and tongue patch is a clear riff on the Jordan Flight logo, and rounding out the look is a semi-translucent outsole with a gradient transitioning from neon green to yellow and red.

The G.T. Hustle 2 “Talaria” has already appeared on the feet of young athletes at the NY vs NY tournament, while an additional colorway appeared at the Elite Basketball Youth League. Although a release date has yet to be confirmed, the sneaker could likely arrive in September with a price tag of $170.

The Nike G.T. Hustle 2 in a Air Zoom Talaria-inspired colorway Image courtesy of Nike.

