Nike and Fortnite Launch Airphoria, an Immersive Gaming Experience Inspired by Air Max Sneakers

Nike is merging the worlds of sneaker culture and video gaming with their latest collaboration.

The footwear and sportswear giant has teamed up with Fortnite to launch Airphoria, an immersive gaming experience that’s first of its kind. The collaborative effort is built upon fostering a multi-year relationship with Epic Games.

Airphoria allows players to explore a dynamic landscape in-game, based on the signature design elements of Nike’s classic Air Max style. Specifically, the world is built upon the Air Max 1 OG, Air Max 97, Air Max TW, Air Max Scorpion and Air Max Pulse styles.

The Air Max-inspired universe is powered by Epic Games’ Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN), an engine you can use to dream up unique experiences in the world of Fortnite.

Additionally, Nike will be releasing an Airphoria-inspired collection on nike.com in North America, merging the expansive virtual world with Nike Air Max.

What’s more? Items worn by characters in the Airphoria universe can be purchased in Fortnite’s Item Shop for endless character customization.

“Airphoria represents a new, immersive experience for Nike as it amplifies its efforts in gaming and virtual products,” says Ron Faris, VP/GM of Nike Virtual Studios.

“As digital and physical worlds become more seamless across the products and experiences we offer, we’re always seeking authentic ways to deepen our connection with fans, expand access points to Nike across our digital ecosystem and inspire a love of sport and play. What’s more, Nike is one of the first brands to use Epic Games’ Unreal Editor for Fortnite to build Airphoria, paving the way for a continued partnership that will further unlock the future of gaming.”

Players can access the experience of the playable Airphoria world from June 20 at 12 p.m. ET through June 27 at 8 p.m. ET via Fortnite Discover or their island code 2118-5342-7190.

