Another ‘Panda’ Nike Dunk Is Releasing Soon

Nike will soon introduce a new version of its ever-popular “Panda” style of the Dunk.

After delivering the Nike Dunk Mid in the black and white-colored “Panda” makeup in March, images of another Dunk Mid “Panda” colorway have emerged.

Unlike the aforementioned version that dropped in March, the forthcoming Nike Dunk Mid “Panda” is true to the popular low-top version of the shoe. The latest pair now features a leather upper instead of canvas used on the March release but still keeps the contrasting white-based upper that’s offset by black overlay panels throughout. The sneaker also comes with black shoelaces, “Nike” branding on the tongue and heel tab, a white midsole and a black rubber outsole.

In addition to the upcoming release of the new Nike Dunk Mid “Panda,” there’s also a “Red Panda” iteration of the Dunk Low on the way after images of the style surfaced on social media.

Nike first released the Dunk Low “Panda” in May 2021 and at the time of writing, the style still remains one of the most coveted releases to date. According to recent data shared by the secondary marketplace StockX, the colorway was one of the most counterfeited sneakers that the platform came across in the last 12 months.

Despite images of the new Nike Dunk Mid “Panda” surfacing, release details of the shoe have yet to be announced by the brand.

In related Nike news, sneaker fans can create their own version of the Dunk on the Nike By You customization platform now.

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.