The UCLA-Inspired Nike Dunk Restock Sold Out Quickly—but You Can Still Buy a Pair

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nike restocked the coveted UCLA-inspired Dunk Low colorway via its app this month and as expected, sizes for the shoe sold out quickly. For fans who weren’t able to grab a pair for retail, they can still buy the shoe on the secondary marketplace.

On StockX, for instance, the Nike Dunk Low “UCLA” is reselling for an average resell price of $146 at the time of publication. The lowest asking price for the popular Nike shoe is at $120 for a men’s size 8, which is slightly above the $100 retail pricing. The highest asking price of the shoe is at $204 for a men’s size 6, with a high bid of $280 for a men’s size 5.5.

On GOAT, the lowest asking price of the Nike Dunk Low “UCLA” is at $140 for a men’s size 9.5 and as high as $212 for a men’s size 6.

The Nike Dunk Low “UCLA” was initially released in August 2022 alongside a handful of collegiate-inspired colorways. The sneaker wears a yellow-based leather upper that’s offset by blue leather overlay panels along with yellow shoelaces. The look is offset by a white midsole and a blue rubber outsole. While the style appears to be inspired by the team colors of the UCLA Bruins, there are no official marking on the shoe to confirms its inspiration.

The UCLA-inspired Nike Dunk Low. Courtesy of Nike

Shop Similar Nike Sneakers on Nike.com

Nike Air Force 1 Low x Ambush Buy Now at nike $190

Related:

Best Nike Shoes

Best Nike Walking Shoes

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.