×
Read Next: What the Pride Backlash Can Teach Brands About Corporate Values
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

The UCLA-Inspired Nike Dunk Restock Sold Out Quickly—but You Can Still Buy a Pair

The UCLA-inspired Nike Dunk Low.
The UCLA-inspired Nike Dunk Low.
Courtesy of Nike
Share

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nike restocked the coveted UCLA-inspired Dunk Low colorway via its app this month and as expected, sizes for the shoe sold out quickly. For fans who weren’t able to grab a pair for retail, they can still buy the shoe on the secondary marketplace.

On StockX, for instance, the Nike Dunk Low “UCLA” is reselling for an average resell price of $146 at the time of publication. The lowest asking price for the popular Nike shoe is at $120 for a men’s size 8, which is slightly above the $100 retail pricing. The highest asking price of the shoe is at $204 for a men’s size 6, with a high bid of $280 for a men’s size 5.5.

On GOAT, the lowest asking price of the Nike Dunk Low “UCLA” is at $140 for a men’s size 9.5 and as high as $212 for a men’s size 6.

The Nike Dunk Low “UCLA” was initially released in August 2022 alongside a handful of collegiate-inspired colorways. The sneaker wears a yellow-based leather upper that’s offset by blue leather overlay panels along with yellow shoelaces. The look is offset by a white midsole and a blue rubber outsole. While the style appears to be inspired by the team colors of the UCLA Bruins, there are no official marking on the shoe to confirms its inspiration.

The UCLA-inspired Nike Dunk Low.
The UCLA-inspired Nike Dunk Low.Courtesy of Nike

Shop Similar Nike Sneakers on Nike.com

Nike Dunk Low 'UCLA' StockX Resale Info: Here's How to Buy a Pair
Nike Air Force 1 Low x Ambush
Buy Now at nike $190
Nike Dunk Low 'UCLA' StockX Resale Info: Here's How to Buy a Pair
Air Jordan 1 Low
Buy Now at nike $110

Related:
Best Nike Shoes
Best Nike Walking Shoes

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Nike Dunk Low 'UCLA' StockX Resale Info: Here's How to Buy a Pair
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ Lifts Curtain on Life Under Center
Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ Lifts Curtain on Life Under Center
Palais Galliera Explores Bodies in Motion Ahead of Olympics
wwd
Palais Galliera Explores Bodies in Motion Ahead of Olympics
2-Ingredient Dessert Recipes You'll Want to Make Tonight
2-Ingredient Dessert Recipes You'll Want to Make Tonight
Spinnova to Open R&D Spinning Operation in Portugal with Tearfil
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
Spinnova to Open R&D Spinning Operation in Portugal with Tearfil
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad