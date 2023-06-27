Images of the Nike Dunk Low ‘Red Panda’ Have Emerged

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A new version of the popular Nike Dunk Low “Panda” is reportedly releasing soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz on Instagram shared images yesterday of the Nike Dunk Low “Red Panda,” a new colorway of the popular basketball-turned-lifestyle shoe that’s expected to release before year’s end.

The forthcoming Nike Dunk Low “Red Panda” is equipped with a premium brown suede upper that’s offset by tan leather panels at the forefoot, eyestay and Swoosh branding on the sides. Additional details include red suede panels on the heel counter and heel tab, while a special woven pattern covers the entirety of the tongue. Completing the look of the shoe is a brown midsole and a matching brown outsole. While the new colorway is said to be inspired by the red panda, there are no markings on the shoe that confirm its inspiration.

The Nike Dunk Low “Panda” was initially released in May 2021 and still remains as one of the most coveted styles of the silhouette to date. According to new data from StockX, the colorway has been one of the most counterfeited sneakers that the platform has come across in the last 12 months. The brand also released a “Panda”-inspired colorway of the Nike Dunk Mid in March.

Despite an early look at the Nike Dunk Low “Red Panda” from @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the release of the sneaker has yet to be announced by the Swoosh.

Victor Deng

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.