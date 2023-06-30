Nike Honors the Houston Comets With Special Dunk ‘Four-Peat’ Release

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nike will honor one of the most winningest WNBA franchises with its newest Dunk Low makeup.

Following images of the Air Force 1 Low “Four-Peat” emerging on social media in April, the Oregon-based sportswear giant has just launched the Nike Dunk Low “Four-Peat” at select retailers.

Much like the aforementioned Nike Air Force 1 Low “Four-Peat,” the Dunk Low wears a two-tone white and navy blue color scheme on the upper as a nod to the team colors of the Houston Comets. The shoe’s standout element is the outlined red and white Swoosh logo on the sides and the graphic of four fingers embroidered on the heel counter. The shoe is also equipped with “’97, ’98, 99, ’00” on the heel tab as a nod to the four consecutive WNBA championship runs by the Comets in the 1990s.

The Houston Comets’ historic four-peat WNBA championship run was led by basketball legends Cynthia Cooper, Sheryl Swoopes and Tina Thompson, who are famously dubbed the “Big 3” of the teams. The Comets was one of the league’s most winningest franchises with its four-peat run but the team has since been disbanded by the league in 2008. The Minnesota Lynx and the Seattle Storm are the only other teams that have as many championships as the Comets in the league at four apiece.

At the time of publication, the Comets-themed Nike Dunk Low “Four-Peat” is available now at Billy-tokyo.net.

