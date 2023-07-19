Here’s How to Customize Your Own Nike Dunk Low

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The ever-popular Nike Dunk Low is available for fans to customize for a limited time.

After bringing the Dunk High to its customizable “By You” platform in March, the sportswear giant has not added the low-top version of the sneaker to the platform.

While there are plenty of styles that fans can use as inspiration, the brand has also given fans the liberty of creating their own Nike Dunk colorway. The “By You” builder allows fans to create their own color scheme while also switching up the materials of the upper’s panels, including leather, recycled twill and others. Fans can own apply their own unique touch to the heel tab with a special text. The customizable options are also applied to the midsole and the outsole.

“Take your game anywhere with the Nike Dunk Low By You. Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the ’80s b-ball icon returns with a new design thought up by you. Select a Nike Grind, gum or standard outsole. Pick your favorite colors. Then seal the deal with a personalized inscription on the back,” Nike wrote in the product description.

The Nike Dunk Low By You is available now exclusively for Nike Members at Nike.com and retails for $150. It’s worth mentioning that the sneaker will be custom-made and will take at least 5 weeks or less to be delivered.

