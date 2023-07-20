Nike Allows Customers to Create Their Dream Cortez Sneakers in Platform Style

Nike’s famed Cortez style is getting a high-rise upgrade. Aptly titled “Unlocked By You,” the platform shoe is now customizable via Nike’s website.

Customers can choose their own footwear destiny by creating their ultimate dream sneaker starting at $130 in a wide range of both men’s and women’s sizes.

Nike customized platform “Cortez” sneakers Nike

The innovation allows prospective buyers to click through 16 different options that allow them to change the makeup of the platform shoe’s uppers, heels, tongue and toes, including a variety of colors and materials, with the click of a button.

Nike customized platform “Cortez” sneakers Nike

With the help of a 3-D builder, customers can choose from (or mix and match) tumbled leather, metallic leather and suede materials for the construction of the sneaker while altering the makeup and layout. Additional changes can be made to the platform soles’ height, Nike’s iconic swoosh logo and lace closures including whimsical ribbon lacing and even “shoelery.”

Whether you’re adding initials or an inscription, each shoe is made with care one at a time by hand. For more customization opportunities, customers can even put their names on the box.

Nike customized platform “Cortez” sneakers Nike

Inspired by Nike’s ’72 original, the platform Cortez features cushy foam midsoles with lifted wedge inserts that offer the wearer enhanced comfort. Additionally, the sneaker features a herringbone outsole pattern that marries traction with the sneaker giant’s DNA. The sneakers also include a padded low-cut collar that looks simple and clean and feels even better.

The Cortez debuted in 1972 and immediately became a cult classic. It has been featured in films and shows like Forrest Gump and Charlie’s Angels and styled on famous figures like Whitney Houston who sported the shoe when she sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl in 1991.

Nike’s “Unlocked By You” platform Cortez is available to customize and purchase on their website now.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Designer Sneakers

Best Workout Shoes