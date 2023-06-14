Nike Celebrates Clot’s 20th Anniversary With New Clot x Fragment x Dunk Low Sneaker

In celebration of Clot’s 20th anniversary, Nike is introducing a new Dunk Low style in collaboration with the renowned streetwear brand along with Fragment Design.

Clot’s Creative Director Edison Chen and Fragment Design’s Hiroshi Fujiwara celebrated this milestone with the conception of the Nike Dunk Low x Clot x Fragment Design “White Silk” style, pulling from prior shoe motifs and fond memories the long-time friends have shared together. The sneaker, which was first released on May 19 via a raffle on the Juice Store app, is now available on SNKRS for $150.

Clot x Fragment x Nike Dunk Low. Nike

Inspired by Fujiwara’s favorite Clot shoe of the last two decades, the 2018 Air Force 1 x Clot, the collaborative effort features lush silk-inspired uppers in white embossed with Clot’s iconic “Silk Royale” print.

The instantly-recognizable motif has been utilized in a whole slew of Clot’s own body of work along with their many impressive collaborations, including New Era 59FIFTY, Nike, Coca-Cola and Stüssy, among others.

Clot x Fragment x Nike Dunk Low. Nike

The insoles feature the Clot20 logo. The tongue, heel tabs and sleek lace-up closures are crafted out of black materials, contrasting the stark white uppers, mimicking the look of a panda.

Finally, the footwear is set atop clean off-white soles. Each sneaker comes with either blue and black laces, offering the silhouette a customizable aspect. As the sneaker is worn, the silk uppers wear off to reveal black materials underneath, creating a unique experience for each wearer.

Nike Dunk Low x Clot x Fragment Design “White Silk” sneaker. Nike

Established in 2003 in Hong Kong, Clot is a streetwear label that aims to bridge the gap between the East and the West through thoughtfully-designed apparel and goods. In 2023 the brand’s merchandise is located in major cities around the world including Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu and Taipei.

