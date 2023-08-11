Images of the Nike Calm Mule Have Emerged

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A new version of the popular Nike Calm Slides could be released soon.

Retail images of an unreleased Nike Calm Mule have emerged this week and were initially shared by Sneaker News.

The images of the Nike Calm Mule reveal that the silhouette will initially arrive in tonal green, black, and gray colorways. Much like the initial version, this rendition features a foam upper that covers the entirety of the forefoot. Switching things up is the adjustable strap attached to the sides along with a separate Nike-branded heel tab on the back. The interior features a ribbed-like design while underneath the foot is a standard rubber outsole.

Nike debuted the Calm Slides this year and given the popularity surrounding the silhouette, sizes sold out instantly. For fans who missed out on the initial drop, Nike’s website confirms that sizes will be available again soon.

“When it comes to these slides, it’s all in the name. Take a deep breath and slip into a minimalist look with maximalist cushioning. Contoured foam is seamlessly created from one piece, and cradles your feet to help keep them in place. To top it off, the water-friendly design dries quickly—making it ideal for relaxing poolside. You get all of the style, none of the effort. It’s time for some Calm,” Nike wrote for the product description of the original Calm Slides.

At the time of publication, release details for the Nike Calm Mules have yet to be announced by the brand.

