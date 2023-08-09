×
Vintage Action Figures Inspire This Nike Air Max 1

The Nike Air Max 1 "Soft Vinyl."
Courtesy of Nike
A new iteration of the classic Nike Air Max 1 sneaker is releasing soon.

The sportswear giant announced via its SNKRS launch calendar that it will deliver a new “Soft Vinyl” iteration of its classic Air Max running sneaker before month’s end.

The Nike Air Max 1 “Soft Vinyl” features a premium white-based leather upper with plastic overlay panels on the sides and a metallic silver Swoosh logo as a nod to collectible vinyl toys. The sneaker also features a vibrant red mudguard coupled with a mini Swoosh embroidery at the forefoot. Additional details include Japanese texts stamped on the footbed as well as on the semi-translucent outsole. Nike also confirmed that this colorway of the shoe is available exclusively in women’s sizing.

“Rare and up for grabs, these kicks bring collector culture straight to your feet. This Air Max 1 connects you to the nostalgia of childhood by tapping into the aesthetic of sought-after vintage action figures. Translucent touches pair with high-polish materials for that vinyl-toy look and feel, while chrome finishes, “airbrushed” coloring and bursts of Siren Red are sure to take you back. And because you gotta preserve ’em, the custom box (complete with hero graphics) lets you showcase your love of everything priceless. Sneakers + toys = dream come true,” Nike wrote for the product description.

The Nike Air Max 1 Women’s “Soft Vinyl” will be released on Aug. 30 via the Nike SNKRS app. The shoe will come with a $160 price tag.

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.

