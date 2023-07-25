Nike Celebrates Puerto Rico With New ‘Blue Gale’ Air Max 1 Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nike is continuing its homage to Puerto Rican Day with a new Air Max 1 colorway.

On July 27, the athletic brand will debut its Air Max 1 and Puerto Rican Day shoes in a “Blue Gale” palette. The $140 style features its namesake pair’s round-toed silhouette, complemented with paneled uppers in light cream and tonal blue suede. A smooth light cadet blue leather overlay completes the trio’s core color scheme, which is accentuated with a glossy blue Nike Swoosh on each side.

Nike’s Air Max 1 x Puerto Rican Day sneakers. Courtesy of Nike

The set is contrasted with stark white midsoles with gel base inserts, as well as matching white laces and counter padding. A dynamic pop of color also emerges with cherry-red eyelets, as well as tongue patches and counter embroidery reading “Nike Air” and “Puerto Rico.”

Nike’s Air Max 1 x Puerto Rican Day sneakers. Courtesy of Nike

The style is finished with triple-toned blue rubber outsoles, which smoothly complement the blue hues of its uppers for a coordinating effect. The pair notably also features a left tongue label graphic of a red, blue and white cart — also seen on its insole — which races in Nike sneakers. This imagery particularly pays tribute to helado, a cold, whipped dessert that translates to “ice cream” in Spanish.

In June, Nike also released a now sold-out collaborative “Orange Frost” Air Max 1 sneaker for Puerto Rican Day, featuring the same silhouette in a tonal pink, orange and light golden yellow colorway with white soles.

The moment marks Nike’s latest colorway launch for the Air Max 1 in 2023. In recent months, the brand has released Air Max 1 sneakers in a range of hues, including the white and red “Big Bubble” and vibrant pink “Fuchsia Dream,” among others.

Nike x Puerto Rican Day’s Air Max 1 sneakers will launch on Nike’s website on July 27.