The Air Max 1 “Familia” Previews Nike’s Plans for Latino Heritage Month 2023

Latino Heritage Month has become an annual flagship for Nike to create a collection of themed sneakers. The first to surface from this year’s crop is the Air Max 1 “Familia,” which arrives with a rich mixture of color and texture.

Mesh, leather, suede, and cordoruy appear across an upper that makes use of an even greater number of colors. Tan leather and mesh form the base and sit beneath a suede mudguard and cord Swoosh, both in pink. Trim brings in green corduroy along with red and yellow suede, the former of which features embellished stitching. A tan tongue brings in yet another corduroy element, with the midsole coming in the same natural hue. The outsole is then broke up into quadrants of green, yellow, red, and pink as it moves from toe to heel.

A special “Familia” tongue tag graces the right sneaker, while the standard Air Max branding appears on the right. The mismatched marks are then flipped atop an all-over print insole.

A release date hasn’t yet been set for the Nike Air Max 1 “Familia,” but expect it to arrive between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15 to coincide with Latino Heritage Month. The Day of the Dead holiday in early November could bring an even wider release window — which lends itself well to the wider assortment likely to arrive. Last year’s “Somos Familia” assortment consisted of the Air Max 1, Air Force 1 Low, Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT, and Dunk High, so keep your eyes peeled for more kicks under the theme to reveal themselves soon.