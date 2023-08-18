Nike Drapes the Air Humara in a Bold ‘Polar’ Blue

Gorpcore‘s chokehold on fashion and sneakers have made the Air Humara a natural point of focus for Nike in 2023. After keeping it off of shelves for the past five years, Nike began another push for the 1996-born trail sneaker beginning with

Although it hasn’t truly disappeared like some other archival models, Nike began another push for the 1996-born trail sneaker beginning with the OG “Silver/Midnight Navy” colorway in February. Several brand-new colorways have since been released, many of them quite vivid, and a bold “Polar” blue variant further emphasizes what makes the Humara so appealing.

The forthcoming sneaker utilizes several shades of blue in a largely monochromatic look that serves to highlight the Humara’s many textures. A lighter blue mesh base sees darker blue leather overlays sit atop its upper half along with black leather separating it from the checkerboard midsole. Yellow Swooshes provide a slight bit of contrast, and the same color used for stitching the lower portion of the shoe’s striped nylon straps. Baby blue leather is reserved for the heel, while the look is finished with a black outsole.

Despite the timeline and the appearance of the Humara suggesting it’d be from Nike’s All Conditions Gear line, it’s never actually been affiliated with ACG. The heralded outdoor division would go on to create trail-running shoes later on, but the Humara first arrived when ACG hadn’t yet touched running at all. Still, old and new colorways for the Humara capture what made ACG so appealing in the ’90s — and though the shoe has long been surpassed in tech, it still holds up just as well for hiking today as it does for lifestyle use.

The Air Humara in its Polar Blue and Buff Gold colorway is scheduled for a Nov. 27 release through Nike and select retailers for $160.