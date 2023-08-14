Nike Brings Back the Air Force 1 ‘West Indies’ for 20th Anniversary

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A classic iteration of the Nike Air Force 1 is returning for the first time ever.

After bringing back the green-based iteration last year, the sportswear giant has announced via the SNKRS release calendar that the yellow colorway of the Air Force 1 Low “West Indies” is returning before month’s end.

According to Nike, the Air Force 1 Low “West Indies” is returning this year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the sneaker’s original drop in the early 2000s. The pair was initially released to commemorate the West Indian Day Parade Carnival in New York City.

The latest Nike Air Force 1 Low “West Indies” release is merely identical to the version that was released 20 years ago. It features a predominantly white leather upper that’s coupled with vibrant yellow accents on the ankle collar and on the outsole. The shoe’s standout elements are the “West Indies” branding embroidered on the tongue tag, heel counter, and on the footbed.

“The AF1 ‘West Indies’ returns. Originally dropped more than 20 years ago, the re-release of this White and Classic University Gold colorway celebrates NYC’s West Indian Day Parade Carnival. Embroidered details and island-hopping insoles reinforce its appeal, while the mesh collar, woven tongue label and ‘West Indies’ dubrae just add to the fun,” Nike wrote for the product description.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “West Indies” will be released on Aug. 25 via the Nike SNKRS app and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. The shoe will come with a $140 price tag.

