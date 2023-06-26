Robert Kraft Is Getting Another Nike Air Force 1 Shoe

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nike will soon release a new colorway of its classic Air Force 1 sneaker. This time, the style is designed specifically for New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Sneaker leak social media account @US_11 shared images on Twitter today of the forthcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low Ultra “Robert Kraft,” a new iteration of the classic basketball-turned-lifestyle sneaker that could be hitting retailers soon.

The unreleased Nike Air Force 1 Low Ultra “Robert Kraft” colorway dons a vibrant blue Flyknit upper that’s offset by black chrome Swoosh branding on the sides. The standout element of the sneaker is the tongue, with Kraft’s initials, the Patriots logo, and the NFL Vince Lombardi Trophy printed on the tag. Additional details include six stars embroidered at the forefoot representing the Patriots’ six Super Bowl wins, while both the Patriots logo and Kraft’s signature is stamped on the footbed. Completing the look of the shoe is a standard white midsole and a matching outsole.

Nike has released special Air Force 1 sneakers in honor to Kraft in the past, including a gray-based Air Force 1 Ultra Flyknit Low RKK in September 2017 and most recently, a Patriots-themed Air Force 1 Ultra Flyknit Low “College Navy and University Red” colorway in October 2022.

Despite images of the Nike Air Force 1 Low Ultra “Robert Kraft” sneaker surfacing on social media, release details for the shoe have yet to be announced by the Swoosh.

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.