The Nike Air Force 1 ‘Jackie Robinson’ Sold Out Long Ago—but You Can Still Buy a Pair

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Jackie Robinson” released in April in celebration of Jackie Robinson Day and the sneaker quickly sold out. However, there are plenty of options to still grab a pair on the secondary marketplace for those who missed out.

On StockX, for instance, the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Jackie Robinson” is reselling for an average price of $295 at the time of publication. The lowest asking price of the shoe is at $208 for a men’s size 7.5 and a high bid of $332 for a men’s size 12.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Jackie Robinson” released on April 15 as part of this year’s Jackie Robinson Day celebrations, which was the 76th anniversary of Robinson making his MLB debut and breaking the league’s color barrier on April 15, 1947. Last year, Nike also released a special Dunk Low to commemorate the historic feat.

The Nike Air Force 1 sneaker is equipped with a white-based leather upper that’s offset by premium tumbled leather panels at the forefoot and eyestay. The shoe also features blue Swoosh branding on the sides and a matching tongue as a nod to the Brooklyn Dodgers’ team colors. Robinson’s jersey number is also embroidered on the heel counter.

The lateral side of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Jackie Robinson.” Courtesy of Nike

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.