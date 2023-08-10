×
Read Next: Wolverine to Close Boston Campus, Consolidate US Offices to Michigan
Resale for the Nike Air Force 1 'Anniversary Edition' Is Below Retail Pricing

The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Anniversary Edition."
The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Anniversary Edition."
Courtesy of Nike
Hailey Baldwin, celebrities wearing nike air force 1 sneakers, street style, los angeles, pantsuit, balenciaga, celine sunglasses, celebrity style
Celebrities Wearing Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers Through the Years
View Gallery36 Images

Nike released a series of Air Force 1 colorways in 2022 to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the sneaker and while the styles sold out long ago, fans who are still searching for a pair can purchase them on the secondary marketplace.

On StockX, for instance, the classic “Triple White” colorway of the Nike Air Force 1 Low is reselling for $112 at the time of publication, which is significantly less than the $150 retail pricing. The lowest asking price of the sneaker is at $85 for a men’s size 13, while the highest asking price is at $398 for men’s sizes 17 and 18.

The “Triple White” iteration of the Nike Air Force 1 “Anniversary Edition” features a traditional tonal white color scheme throughout the entirety of the leather upper that’s paired with matching Swoosh logos on the sides. The standout element of this style is the “Anniversary Edition” detail embroidered on the tongue as well as the “Nike Air” embroidery on the heel tab. Completing the look is a white midsole and a matching white outsole.

In related Nike news, the Swoosh will deliver a new women’s exclusive Air Max 1 colorway this month that’s inspired by classic vinyl toy collectibles.

Shop Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers on Nike.com

Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Shoes
$110 Buy women’s Now at nike
$110 Buy men’s Now at nike

