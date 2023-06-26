The Nike Foamposite One ‘Metallic Red’ Returns Next Week

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A popular iteration of the Nike Air Foamposite One is returning soon.

After releasing a handful of new colorways in prior months including the “Tech Grey” colorway in March, the sportswear giant announced via its SNKRS release calendar that the “Metallic Red” colorway of NBA legend Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway’s signature shoe is returning to shelves next week.

The Nike Air Foamposite One “Metallic Red” released in 2012 and was most recently reissued in 2017. The shoe features the iconic metallic red Foamposite upper and unlike prior drops that featured black nubuck eyelets, this year’s version is equipped with premium leather panels. Additional details include a black mesh inner lining and tongue, a carbon fiber plate at the midfoot, and a translucent outsole.

“Step into the history books with the Air Foamposite One. Rare, classic and ahead of its time, it’s a testament to Penny Hardaway’s unforgettable game—and one of the boldest looks to move off-court. The striking colorway brings the heat, while the upper’s iconic liquid design boosts the cool factor. The finishing touch? Penny’s signature ‘1 Cent’ logo delivers the slick assist. Clutch!,” Nike wrote for the product description.

The Nike Air Foamposite One “Metallic Red” will be released on July 6 via the Nike SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. The shoe will come with a $240 price tag.

In related Nike Air Foamposite One news, the coveted “Galaxy” colorway of the sneaker is reportedly returning to retailers in 2024.

