This Nike Foamposite One ‘Dream A World’ Colorway Is Limited to 850 Pairs

A new version of the Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” colorway is releasing soon, but you can only buy a pair at select locations.

After introducing the “Tech Grey” rendition of the style in February, sneaker boutique Social Status has unveiled an exclusive “Dream A World” iteration of NBA legend Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway’s Nike signature basketball shoe that’s releasing before week’s end.

The unveiling of this latest Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” colorway arrives on the heels of Social Status opening the doors to its new location in Baltimore as well as the long-standing connection between the silhouette and the DMV area.

This latest iteration of the Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” features a white Foamposite upper with accents that resemble brushstrokes and are a nod to Langston Hughes’ poem “I Dream A World.” The sneaker also comes with special messaging on the insoles and box that reads, “Luck/Success Happens When Preparation Meets Opportunity.” Unlike past iterations of the style, this version of the Nike sneaker is limited to only 850 pairs.

The new Nike Foamposite One “Dream A World” colorway will be released on Saturday at socialstatuspgh.com and amamaniere.com at 10 a.m. ET and in-store at Social Status Baltimore and A Ma Maniére DC locations. The general raffle for the sneaker is now live at the aforementioned websites and locations until Thursday.

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.